The Crossword, Nov. 6: Group Hug

11:00 AM EST on November 6, 2023

Commuters board a Piccadilly Line underground train in Stratford.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

42-Across: The ___ (London’s train system)

Bring it in—let’s solve this one together. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Matthew Stock and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a crossword constructor in Gainesville, Fla., where he is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. His puzzles have been published in the New York Times, USA Today, and the New Yorker, among other venues. When he’s not making puzzles, Matthew enjoys cooking, birdwatching and playing ultimate frisbee.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

