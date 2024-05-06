Skip to Content
The Crossword, May 6: Cinderella Tails

11:00 AM EDT on May 6, 2024

German-Kurdish opera singer-soprano Pervin Chakar performs during a concert.
Mehmet Masum Suer/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images|

5-Down: Opera solo

We're not looking for the best solvers; we're looking for the right ones. This week's puzzle was constructed by Rachel Fabi and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rachel is a crossword constructor and a professor of bioethics. In 2021, she created These Puzzles Fund Abortion, a pack of crossword puzzles centered around reproductive justice that raises money for abortion funds. You can donate to support five abortion funds that help people access care and receive this year's puzzle pack here (and if you donate $50, you can get all four puzzle packs—that's over 75 puzzles!). When she's not professing bioethics or doing crossword things, Rachel enjoys biking, hiking, video games, and baking, and she has recently decided she is a Las Vegas Aces fan.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

