Be first out of the box to solve our Monday crossword! This week's puzzle was constructed by Hannah Slovut-Einertson and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Hannah works in data and lives in Minnesota with her wife, cat, and dog.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.