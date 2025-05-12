Skip to Content
The Crossword, May 12: Balls Out

11:00 AM EDT on May 12, 2025

Seth Meyers (R) speaks on stage with Susan Morrison at the premiere screening: Seth Meyers' Comedy Special "Dad Man Walking" during The 2024 New Yorker Festival at SVA Theater on October 25, 2024 in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New Yorker

2-Down: First name of the chef The New Yorker called “America’s reigning queen of tastefully deployed butterfat”

Take a shot at our Monday crossword! This week's puzzle was constructed by Kate Chin Park and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kate is a puzzle editor and constructor who hopes that if you enjoy crosswords, you'll consider signing up for Westwords, which will take place both virtually and in Berkeley, Calif., on Sunday, June 22! Visit the website to learn more.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

