Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, March 4: Double Team

10:59 AM EST on March 4, 2024

Goalkeeper Alex Cavallini of the United States competes during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Meng Yongmin/Xinhua via Getty Images|

25-Across: Japanese city in which women’s ice hockey made its Olympics debut

94Comments
Join the Discussion

This is not a drill: It's solving time! This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Stock and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a crossword constructor in Gainesville, Fla., where he is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. His puzzles have been published in the New York Times, USA Today, and the New Yorker, among other venues. When he’s not making puzzles, Matthew enjoys cooking, birdwatching and playing ultimate frisbee.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Defector Up All Night

Should A 47-Year-Old College Football Coach Attempt To Ride A Bull?

March 4, 2024
Racing

How Much Will Red Bull Racing Endure To Stand By Christian Horner?

March 4, 2024
Pro Wrestling

Sting Went Out Crazier Than He Came In

March 4, 2024
Arts And Culture

Defector Music Club Reviews The People’s Radiohead Album

March 4, 2024
See all posts