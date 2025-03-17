Skip to Content
The Crossword, March 17: Penalty Boxes

11:00 AM EDT on March 17, 2025

Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs and umpire Sean Sparling #53 in action during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sloan Park on February 27, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona.
Chris Coduto/Getty Images|

64-Down: Ability to distinguish balls from strikes, metaphorically

Our Monday crossword is major fun. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Stock and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a crossword constructor in Gainesville, Fla., where he is pursuing a master’s degree in counseling. His puzzles have been published in the New York TimesUSA Today, and the New Yorker, among other venues. When he’s not making puzzles, Matthew enjoys cooking, birdwatching and playing ultimate frisbee.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

