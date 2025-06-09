Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, June 9: Yes, Chef!

11:00 AM EDT on June 9, 2025

Skylar Diggins #4 of the Seattle Storm reacts during the third quarter of a 2025 Commissioner's Cup game against the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena on June 01, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images|

61-Across: Donovan who coached the Seattle Storm to their first championship

49Comments

If you can't handle the heat, don't try our Monday crossword. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Rebecca Goldstein and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rebecca is a research scientist and crossword constructor in the Bay Area. She is also a co-director of Westwords, a crossword tournament taking place in Berkeley, Calif., and online on June 22.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

Aaron Wiggins Is The Key To Understanding OKC’s Revolutionary Depth

June 9, 2025
College Softball

My Queen Mia Scott Is A National Champion

June 9, 2025
Interviews

An Interview With A Terminated Analyst At The Substance Abuse And Mental Health Administration

June 9, 2025
Volleyball

The Battle For Professional Volleyball Has Officially Begun

June 9, 2025
NHL

We Don’t Speak Connor McDavid

June 9, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement