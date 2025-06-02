Skip to Content
The Crossword, June 2: Can You Dig It?

11:02 AM EDT on June 2, 2025

Commentator and former NFL player Tom Brady (C) reacts on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff between the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.
52-Down: TB12 or Air Jordan, say

Block off some time for our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Mat Holmes and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Mat lives in Maine with his amazing wife, Hazel. He is a part-time volleyball coach, thrilled to be making his Defector debut with this puzzle. He is a lucky guy with two strong daughters, fun friends, several motivated students, and a kick-ass trivia squad (shoutout to Gloria!)

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

