The Crossword, Jan. 29: I’ve Got A Blank Space, Baby (Themeless)

11:19 AM EST on January 29, 2024

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory in the Mens 200m Final, during the 2012 London Olympics at The Olympic Stadium on August 09, 2012 in London, England.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

47-Across: Like Usain Bolt’s name

Got a long list of ex-solvers. They'll tell you IT'S THEMELESS TIME. This week's puzzle was constructed by Rafael Musa, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rafa lives in San Francisco with his cat. For years he has been optimizing his home to be cat-proof, yet she still finds new ways to destroy everything he owns! When he's not making crosswords, he's usually on the hunt for a little treat or idly exploring other countries on Google Maps.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

