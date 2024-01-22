Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, Jan. 22: Line By Line

11:01 AM EST on January 22, 2024

Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on November 08, 2023 in New York City
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images|

38-Across: BTS or Kiss fandom, colloquially

31Comments
Join the Discussion

I'm going to level with you: You need to solve this. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Luter, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a writer, teacher, and crossword constructor in Jackson, Miss. A new puzzle appears every Tuesday on his website.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Politics

What Comes After The Post-Crisis Reading List?

January 22, 2024
Women's Basketball

Tara VanDerveer Will Never Know A Hot Seat

January 22, 2024
NFL

The Chiefs Are The NFL’s Traveling Circus

January 22, 2024
See all posts