The Crossword, Jan. 22: Line By Line

I'm going to level with you: You need to solve this. This week's puzzle was constructed by Matthew Luter, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matthew is a writer, teacher, and crossword constructor in Jackson, Miss. A new puzzle appears every Tuesday on his website.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.