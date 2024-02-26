Skip to Content
The Crossword, Feb. 26: Shifting Priorities (Themeless)

11:01 AM EST on February 26, 2024

26-Across: Family name in the freezer aisle

This is your cue to begin solving! This week's puzzle was constructed by Chandi Deitmer and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Chandi is a constructor based in Cambridge, Mass., who has the notable achievement of having never been on a winning Field Day team. She does truly enjoy a round of "pétanque en snow," a variation of the game where you can't see most of the boules.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

