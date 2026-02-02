Skip to Content
Crosswords

The Crossword, Feb. 2: Hard Act To Follow

12:18 PM EST on February 2, 2026

Pittsburgh Penguins v Tampa Bay Lightning

31-Down: 2023 Stanley Cup winners (abbr.)

|Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
50Comments

Wake up: It's time to solve the Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Rebecca Goldstein and Kelsey Dixon, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rebecca is a crossword constructor from the Bay Area, and Kelsey is a crossword constructor from Chicago. They both lived in Atlanta in the '90s, which is why Kelsey has been trying to start a rumor that Rebecca was her childhood babysitter. They hope you don't take the puzzle too seriously!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE

