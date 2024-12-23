Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Give Some Blogs, Get A Calendar:
Crosswords

The Crossword, Dec. 23: Parting Ways

11:00 AM EST on December 23, 2024

Ruediger Grube, CEO of Deutsche Bahn AG and DB Mobility Logistics AG, travels by a Deutsche Bahn regional express train from Berlin to Potsdam
Carsten Koall/Getty Images|

44-Down: Currency on the Deutsche Bahn

44Comments

Get your head in the game—it's time to solve the Monday crossword. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Jesse Cohn and Hoang-Kim Vu. Jesse, an oncology consultant, lives in Austin, Texas with his family and his derpy dog, and has been dunked on by two NBA players. Kim works in global public health in Washington, D.C., and is a member of the crossword editing team at Defector and AVCX. His puzzles have appeared in numerous outlets, including the New York TimesLos Angeles Times, and USA Today

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Margin Of Error

Elon Musk Takes What He Can Get

December 23, 2024
Defector Reads A Book

Racing With Mortality In Norman Maclean’s ‘Young Men And Fire’

December 23, 2024
Soccer

Liverpool Has The Premier League In A Stranglehold

December 23, 2024
See all posts