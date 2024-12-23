The Crossword, Dec. 23: Parting Ways

Get your head in the game—it's time to solve the Monday crossword. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Jesse Cohn and Hoang-Kim Vu. Jesse, an oncology consultant, lives in Austin, Texas with his family and his derpy dog, and has been dunked on by two NBA players. Kim works in global public health in Washington, D.C., and is a member of the crossword editing team at Defector and AVCX. His puzzles have appeared in numerous outlets, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

