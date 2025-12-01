Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, Dec. 1: I Gotta Feeling

11:08 AM EST on December 1, 2025

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

62-Down: Letters preceding T-O-G-O in a Chappell Roan song

|Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
44Comments

Can you sense that it’s time for our Monday crossword? This week's puzzle was constructed by Kelly Richardson, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kelly is a northern Michigander who loves running, stand-up paddleboarding, and traveling. In addition to constructing crosswords, she is a regular contributor to her hometown newspaper, the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

Deni Avdija Kicks Mondo Ass Now

December 1, 2025
Racing

The Formula 1 Title Will Be Decided In The Final Race, Thanks To McLaren’s Buffoonery

December 1, 2025
NFL

Jaguars Junction: Week 13

December 1, 2025
Podcasts

Ronald Young Jr. Comes Clean

December 1, 2025
NFL

Charlie Successfully Kicks Football

December 1, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement