The Crossword, Aug. 26: Cut To The Chase (Themeless)

10:59 AM EDT on August 26, 2024

Corey Seager tags out Jose Ramirez as he attempts to steal second base
Ron Schwane/Getty Images|

25-Across: The Guardians, in a box score

As always, we're ending the month with a challenging themeless—keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Trent Evans and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Trent has been constructing crossword puzzles since 2018. His work has appeared in the New York TimesLos Angeles TimesWall Street Journal, and other major publications and independent puzzle venues. He publishes free puzzles at gridtherapy.com. He is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Catonsville, Md., where he lives with his wife Beth and their dog Donut. A rotating cast of five young adult children breeze in and out at their leisure, much to Trent and Beth’s delight. 

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

