Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, Aug. 12: Jumping Through Hoops

11:00 AM EDT on August 12, 2024

Victor Wembanyama of Team France in action during Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.
Aytac Unal/Anadolu via Getty Images|

15-Down: Victor Wembanyama, for one

77Comments

We declare this puzzle open for solving. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Brandon Koppy and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brandon lives in Dripping Springs, Texas, just outside Austin, with his wife and two little girls. You can also find his puzzles in The New York Times or on his blog, see17across.com.

A note for our newer solvers: So far, we've stayed away from “tricksy” puzzles, the kind that might feature rebuses (multiple letters in a single square) or Schrödinger elements (clues with more than one correct answer). Brandon's puzzle has neither of those, but consider it a “tricksy” puzzle for beginners and a heads-up to expect more in the future. As your solving skills improve, we want to keep you challenged!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NFL

Jets’ Quarterback Dysfunction Temporarily Overshadowed By Pass-Rusher Dysfunction

August 12, 2024
MLB

Nobody’s Waiting Around For Jarren Duran

August 12, 2024
Racing

NASCAR Driver Goes Hungry Uncle Mode In Overtime To Steal A Controversial Victory

August 12, 2024
Olympics

Who Is 3×3 Olympic Basketball For?

August 12, 2024
See all posts