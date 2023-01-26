Skip to Content
Defector Up All Night

The Colts Are So Weird

6:04 PM EST on January 26, 2023

Jim Irsay
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
136Comments
Frank Reich just got hired to be the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, which is noteworthy because A) the likelihood of the NFL facing another racial discrimination lawsuit just rose significantly and B) the Colts were offered another opportunity to demonstrate that they are the strangest franchise in the NFL:

I know a tweet that was dictated by Jim Irsay through the cracked screen of an iPhone when I see one.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Two quick things: Apologies for not having a Comment Of The Day on the homepage these last few days. We're dealing with a particularly annoying bug that makes whatever post the comment is linked to disappear from the homepage entirely, so that feature has been put on ice until we get things figured out. I can assure you that your comments are still producing chuckles. Also, we are every day getting more of a handle on bugs and glitches related to the site redesign, but if anything is still busted for you, feel free to say so here or email us at info@defector.com. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

