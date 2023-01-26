The Colts Are So Weird

Frank Reich just got hired to be the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, which is noteworthy because A) the likelihood of the NFL facing another racial discrimination lawsuit just rose significantly and B) the Colts were offered another opportunity to demonstrate that they are the strangest franchise in the NFL:

Congratulations to this good man! https://t.co/wsISESVsAe — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 26, 2023

I know a tweet that was dictated by Jim Irsay through the cracked screen of an iPhone when I see one.

