St. Louis Newspaper Dummy Really Did Something With Super Bowl Food Blog

Here’s a silly blog from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a blog characterized at first glance by such straightforward dumbness as not even to deserve the chiding it seems to be angling for. Accepting the premise of “St. Louis Food vs. L.A. Food,” which has as obviously correct an answer as any debate has ever, would be to accept playing the game on the author’s terms. But Daniel Neman’s Monday morning special reached a special level thanks to Neman’s own brush with L.A. lore.

From the blog:

In fact, if you haven’t been to Los Angeles, you might be tempted to think that the Hispanic food would be especially good there. You would, of course, be wrong.

One of the most beloved Mexican restaurants in the city is a deliriously gaudy joint called El Coyote. I went there once. The flashy ambience was not sufficient to distract from the utter mediocrity of the food.

El Coyote was where Sharon Tate and her friends ate their last meals before being murdered by members of the Manson family. Somehow, that fact made the killings seem even more tragic.