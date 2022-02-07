Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

St. Louis Newspaper Dummy Really Did Something With Super Bowl Food Blog

Patrick Redford
6:07 PM EST on Feb 7, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Customers order from a taco truck amid the COVID-19 pandemic on July 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered indoor dining restaurants to close again today in Los Angeles County and 18 other counties for at least three weeks amid a surge in new coronavirus cases. Restaurants and food trucks may remain open for takeout and drive-through orders. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Here’s a silly blog from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a blog characterized at first glance by such straightforward dumbness as not even to deserve the chiding it seems to be angling for. Accepting the premise of “St. Louis Food vs. L.A. Food,” which has as obviously correct an answer as any debate has ever, would be to accept playing the game on the author’s terms. But Daniel Neman’s Monday morning special reached a special level thanks to Neman’s own brush with L.A. lore.

From the blog:

In fact, if you haven’t been to Los Angeles, you might be tempted to think that the Hispanic food would be especially good there. You would, of course, be wrong.

One of the most beloved Mexican restaurants in the city is a deliriously gaudy joint called El Coyote. I went there once. The flashy ambience was not sufficient to distract from the utter mediocrity of the food.

El Coyote was where Sharon Tate and her friends ate their last meals before being murdered by members of the Manson family. Somehow, that fact made the killings seem even more tragic.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lovely. Thank you for your continued support of Defector. See you tomorrow.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

St. Louis Newspaper Dummy Really Did Something With Super Bowl Food Blog

Defector Up All Night
109Comments
Patrick Redford

Welcome To The Sarah Fillier Show

Olympics
17Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman

Let’s Meet These Figure Skating Men

Olympics
31Comments
Kalyn Kahler

My Journey Into The Color World

Life's Rich Pageant
146Comments
Dan McQuade

See more stories