Sometimes Reporting Is Gossiping Too

Reporters are insufferable gossips by trade. You have to be a gossip to survive in an industry built on scoops and sources and calling people on their cell phones with little warning in order to ask them a question. To be a good reporter, you have to be able to ask a followup question, to be curious. But to be a great reporter, you have to be relentless. You have to hear one smidge of gossip and become a gossip-hound. You have to follow that lead to its end, every single time. Because sometimes, it will be worth it.

On this week’s episode of Normal Gossip, Defector’s own Kalyn Kahler joins me to explain how exactly a piece of gossip turns into a reported piece, why she’s so nosy, and what exactly happens at the NFL combine.

Something you may not know about Kalyn is that she is unbelievably popular. She once went to a sporting event and told the staff that she was going with “some friends.” We later learned that Kalyn had purchased 19 tickets to the game for her and her 18 friends! Obscene!!

While recording this week’s episode, I learned something even more incredible about Kalyn, which is that she has almost 154 people added to her close friends circle on Instagram! I asked her how and why and in what universe? I asked her what secrets she has. Luckily for all of us, Kalyn is an open book. She told us all about why she has 154 friends added to close friends on Instagram. I’d tell you, but that would spoil the episode!

Oh and of course we got into a gossip story for the ages. Something is afoot with a group of magicians, and we are going to find out!

