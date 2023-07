Close followers of Gateshead FC, a soccer team that plays in the fifth division of the English league system, were no doubt alarmed to see the following update from the team's Twitter account, which was sent today while the mighty Tynesiders were in the middle of a match against Dunston UTS FC.

ℹ️ Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half time, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee.#WorClub ⚪️⚫️ — Gateshead FC (@GatesheadFC) July 21, 2023

Huh. What incident could this possibly be referring to?

Bit lively at Dunston V Gateshead 🫣 pic.twitter.com/820fRbbKxE — Itchie Ball (@RichardHally1) July 21, 2023

Well, OK then.

