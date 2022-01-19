Soccer Endings Don’t Get Any Better Than This

Daytime television isn’t all bad. Sometimes, amid the Everybody Loves Raymond reruns and C-List talk shows, you’ll tune in and see the best bit of sports action that’ll go down anywhere in the world today.

Tottenham and Leicester, two perennial underdogs scrapping for a top-four position in the Premier League table, squared off this afternoon and put together an instant classic. Tottenham snatched all three points from a late 2-1 losing position by virtue of Steven Bergwijn’s pair of goals in the game’s 95th and 97th minutes. It was jaw-dropping, and you can watch it here.

