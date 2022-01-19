Skip to contents
Siponey canned cocktail
A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Defector Up All Night

Soccer Endings Don’t Get Any Better Than This

Lauren Theisen
6:04 PM EST on Jan 19, 2022
Tottenham celebrates
NBC

Daytime television isn’t all bad. Sometimes, amid the Everybody Loves Raymond reruns and C-List talk shows, you’ll tune in and see the best bit of sports action that’ll go down anywhere in the world today.

Tottenham and Leicester, two perennial underdogs scrapping for a top-four position in the Premier League table, squared off this afternoon and put together an instant classic. Tottenham snatched all three points from a late 2-1 losing position by virtue of Steven Bergwijn’s pair of goals in the game’s 95th and 97th minutes. It was jaw-dropping, and you can watch it here.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Here’s a song for you.

Lauren Theisen

Blog girl. lauren@defector.com

