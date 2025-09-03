Show Us Your Fantasy Football Team

Everybody cares about your fantasy team; it's your season to shine.

With the NFL season "kicking off" Thursday, you've likely held your draft already. We wanna see your guys! Who did you steal long after you thought they'd be gone? Who got snapped up right before you were going to take them? (Don't you hate when that happens?) Head to the comments to share your wildest stories from draft night.

With the workhorse back renaissance underway, did you take an RB in the first? Or stick with WR-WR in what is still fundamentally a passing league? Did you do something totally wacky, like take a tight end who's really a receiver? There's only one way for the world to know: You must show your team.

Be sure to share your roster in the comments; we'll feature some of our favorites. And, new for this year: Tell us about your Week 1 bets. We care about those just as much.