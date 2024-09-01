Show Us Your Fantasy Football Team

Hell yeah sister, pass me some more of that fantasy football. Can't get enough of seeing everyone's team!

How'd you draft? Are you going receiver-receiver at the top, or are you pinning your hopes on a hero RB? Any rookies you think have a good chance to contribute right away? Did you bother stashing a second QB? Has your league gotten rid of kickers yet? Have any really fascinating, longwinded stories about how you wanted to draft a guy but he got picked right before your turn—no way, that's crazy!

In the comments below, please show us your fantasy team. Everyone wants to hear all about it.