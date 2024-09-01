Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
NFL

Show Us Your Fantasy Football Team

10:28 AM EDT on September 1, 2024

Ryan Harvey/Flickr

Hell yeah sister, pass me some more of that fantasy football. Can't get enough of seeing everyone's team!

How'd you draft? Are you going receiver-receiver at the top, or are you pinning your hopes on a hero RB? Any rookies you think have a good chance to contribute right away? Did you bother stashing a second QB? Has your league gotten rid of kickers yet? Have any really fascinating, longwinded stories about how you wanted to draft a guy but he got picked right before your turn—no way, that's crazy!

In the comments below, please show us your fantasy team. Everyone wants to hear all about it.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Barry Petchesky@barry

Deputy Editor

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

MLB

James Wood Sounds Like A Happy Future

September 1, 2024
The Machines

Whatever AI Looks Like, It’s Not

September 1, 2024
Politics

Donald Trump Is Still Selling NFTs, Now Also Selling Trading Cards With Bits Of His Suit Embedded In Them

August 30, 2024
See all posts