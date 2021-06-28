Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now
NBA

Scoopbrain Is A Contagious Illness

Chris Thompson
11:00 AM EDT on Jun 28, 2021
Damian Lillard gestures to the crowd during a playoff game.
Steph Chambers/Getty

Damian Lillard is reportedly unhappy with the way Portland’s coaching search went down, and is concerned that the Blazers may not be pointed toward serious championship contention, and as a result is considering forcing his way out of town. See how easy that was? It’s not even all that elegant a summary of the situation, but it takes the available information and transmits it from my brain to yours in what I dare say is a workmanlike, linear arrangement. It’s got the who, it’s got the what, and it’s got the why, and nowhere in there is there anything that would cause acute vertigo. Wow!

The Lillard report comes by way of Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, a second-tier scoopster and asker of super-dumb postgame questions, who unlike the real titans of the field has at least some history of writing coherent sentences. Portland landed on Chauncey Billups as their new replacement for Terry Stotts; almost immediately fans expressed bewilderment at the choice of a guy who financially settled a rape allegation during his playing career; Lillard, who’d reportedly participated in the lining up of coaching candidates, has every reason in the world to now distance himself from the process. But where my own imperfect summary of the Portland situation manages to include facts and proper nouns without mangling the language in a way that accidentally summons any Outer Gods, Haynes felt the need to code his in what may possibly be some sort of eldritch octameter:

“The enormous backlash from the Portland Trail Blazers’ process to hire a new coach and his concerns on whether a championship contender can be built have become factors that may push the franchise player—Damian Lillard—out the door, league sources told Yahoo Sports.”

What is going on here? This arrangement of words does not reflect the way sentences are constructed anywhere outside of the very narrow field of scoop reporting. Why are these guys all so weird? Contorting the language to its absolute breaking point in order to use the passive voice in this way should be punishable with a hefty fine. If nothing else, it’s a dead giveaway that Haynes’s source is the person who’d benefit from this feeble attempt at eradicating all traces of agency. It’s not Damian Lillard is unhappy in Portland and wants out, because then it’s judgments and decisions made by a guy with a reputation to preserve; instead it’s these things beyond his control are pushing the franchise player out of Portland, as if Lillard, here just representing the franchise player archetype, is a kite being dragged southeast over the Harney Basin by a derecho.

When I am struggling to delicately phrase a difficult thought—when, say, I am trying to explain to my wife why I think it would be a good idea for my mother-in-law to stay somewhere other than our spare bedroom during a visit of any length—I do not say concerns over irreconcilable political views and certain practical incompatibilities having to do with the duration of morning showers have become factors that may push the husband—Chris Thompson—to advocate for alternate accommodation arrangements. That’s psycho shit. Scoopbrain is a disease. The constraints of access journalism torture the mind, until the demands of obscuring and gratifying sources while also beating competitors to the punch have broken down and remade a person’s language center into something capable of looking over that mess of a report and thinking, “Voila, ready for print.” Tragic.

Recommended

Can The Uncanniness Of This Shams Charania Sentence Be Increased To A Higher Platform Of Such? A Focused Execution Of Scrutiny

Recommended

Shams Charania Participates In Daily Heated Altercations With Prose, Per Sources

Chris Thompson

A blogger.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

NCAA Decides That Someone Else Can Pay Its Unpaid Athletes

Death to the NCAA
Laura Wagner
NCAA president Mark Emmert listens during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on “NCAA Athlete NIL (name, image, and likeness) Rights” on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress hopes to pass legislation on NIL compensation at the federal level before it takes effect in several states across the country on July 1.

Spain Has Nothing Left To Fear

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Spain's players celebrate their fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Croatia and Spain at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 28, 2021.
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now

Riders Are Furious Over A Gory Start To The Tour de France

Cycling
Patrick Redford
Team B&B KTM's Cyril Lemoine of France is helped by medical staff members after crashing during the 1st stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197 km between Brest and Landerneau, on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

You Can Always Rely On Soccer’s Coaching Carousel To Produce Humiliations And Threats Of Violence

Soccer
Ray Ratto

See more stories