Rolling The 20-Sided Dice On Love

I’ve dabbled in D&D, but I’ve never tried live action role-playing, otherwise known as LARPing. To be completely honest with you, I bet I’d be a happier person if I tried it. I suspect that LARPing shapes your spirit and tempers your character.

Luckily for the people in this story, they won’t share my regrets. Today we’re bringing you a tale straight from Camp Gonedoor, where many a camper (and many a counselor) have come of age. What does it mean to come of age? For some, it may mean surviving your first midnight encounter with a Ouija board. For others, it may mean figuring out how to be the dungeon master of your own life. For our friend of a friend, it means finding the courage to figure out if his crush likes him back.

This episode includes a special announcement: Normal Gossip is going on tour this September! From now until Friday, you can grab tickets as part of our presale with the code GOSSIP25.

Our guest this week is Rebecca Jennings! Rebecca Jennings is a features writer at New York magazine covering internet culture. You can preorder Rebecca’s book, Be The Bombshell: What Love Island Teaches Us About Dating, here.

Rebecca brought Rachelle a story about pooping on a date—not Normal Gossip’s first poop story, nor do we expect it to be the last—and then Rachelle told Rebecca all about star-crossed counselors at LARP camp.

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.