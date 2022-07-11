Skip to contents
Rays Week Has Already Injured At Least Two Interesting Rays

Samer Kalaf
5:57 PM EDT on Jul 11, 2022
Kevin Kiermaier #39 of the Tampa Bay Rays watches his team from the dugout during the fourth inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 10, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

At the end of the first day of Rays Week, there’s been some bad news: Two compelling Rays are hurt. Infielder Wander Franco, who left Saturday’s game against the Reds with a wrist injury, will require surgery and be out for a month or two; outfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s recurring hip inflammation is back and will push him to the injured list.

Both of these injuries happened over the weekend, before Rays Week officially began, but nonetheless we feel really bad about them. Hopefully Shane McClanahan doesn’t explode at the All-Star Game.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Come back tomorrow for more Rays.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

