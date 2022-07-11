Rays Week Has Already Injured At Least Two Interesting Rays

At the end of the first day of Rays Week, there’s been some bad news: Two compelling Rays are hurt. Infielder Wander Franco, who left Saturday’s game against the Reds with a wrist injury, will require surgery and be out for a month or two; outfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s recurring hip inflammation is back and will push him to the injured list.

#Rays Franco will have surgery Tuesday to repair hamate, will be out 5-8 weeks — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 11, 2022

#Rays Kiermaier will see a hip specialist after the break, but Cash said he will be “down for some time.” — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 11, 2022

Both of these injuries happened over the weekend, before Rays Week officially began, but nonetheless we feel really bad about them. Hopefully Shane McClanahan doesn’t explode at the All-Star Game.

