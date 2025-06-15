Protests Big

All across the United States and beyond on Saturday, millions of people got together and expressed—to put it in probably the most broadly acceptable terms to everyone who went—that Donald Trump needs to get out of everybody's business. Coming after days of anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, as the community there fights to protect immigrants from kidnapping and torture, the "No Kings" demonstrations contrasted with a dull, dorky military parade Trump held for his own amusement on the same day in Washington, D.C.
Protesters in Los Angeles, specifically, faced yet more violence from police, who charged at a crowd on horseback, beat people with batons, fired projectiles, and used tear gas. In Minnesota, protesters gathered after that day's assassination of Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and attempted killing of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman by a person, still at large, who allegedly impersonated a police officer.
Despite the brutality from the right, the protests affirmed an overwhelming feeling of fed-upness and decency from a gigantic swath of the country, with folks from all over displaying solidarity and passion when those in charge would prefer fear, confusion, and desperation. Here are a bunch of photos from Saturday: