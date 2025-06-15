Protests Big

All across the United States and beyond on Saturday, millions of people got together and expressed—to put it in probably the most broadly acceptable terms to everyone who went—that Donald Trump needs to get out of everybody's business. Coming after days of anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, as the community there fights to protect immigrants from kidnapping and torture, the "No Kings" demonstrations contrasted with a dull, dorky military parade Trump held for his own amusement on the same day in Washington, D.C.

Protesters in Los Angeles, specifically, faced yet more violence from police, who charged at a crowd on horseback, beat people with batons, fired projectiles, and used tear gas. In Minnesota, protesters gathered after that day's assassination of Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and attempted killing of Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman by a person, still at large, who allegedly impersonated a police officer.

Despite the brutality from the right, the protests affirmed an overwhelming feeling of fed-upness and decency from a gigantic swath of the country, with folks from all over displaying solidarity and passion when those in charge would prefer fear, confusion, and desperation. Here are a bunch of photos from Saturday:

Los Angeles (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Madison, Wis. (Andy Manis/Getty Images for Women's March)

Houston (Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images)

Arlington, Va. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Atlanta (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)

Boston (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

Harrisburg, Penn. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Chicago (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Asheville, N.C. (Allison Joyce/AFP via Getty Images)

Anaheim (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Denver (Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images)

El Paso, Texas (Jorge Salgado/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Louisville, Ky. (Leandro Lozada/AFP via Getty Images)

Bethesda, Md. (Danny Kemp/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

San Juan, P.R. (Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images)

Detroit (Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Las Vegas (Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images)

St. Paul, Minn. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Livingston, Mont. (William Campbell/Getty Images)

Toledo, Ohio (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

San Diego (Carlos A. Moreno/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Seattle (Kathryn Elsesser/AFP via Getty Images)

Paris (Owen Franken - Corbis/Getty Images)

Toronto (Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

London (Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Austin, Texas (Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

San Francisco (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)