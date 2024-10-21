Programming Notes

Skip to Content
12:30 PM EDT on October 21, 2024

an old-timey family sitting around the radio
FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
70Comments

Hello. Prepare to receive precious information.

This week, the staff of Defector is once again gathering in a secret location to hold our all-company meetings. We are not going to the woods this year. Instead, we are going somewhere awful, because we are stupid.

You know the drill by now. Due to these meetings, we will have much less time to blog. In order to keep the site humming at a low volume, we have once again prepared a package of themed stories that will be published throughout the week. We'll run some freelance stuff, too, and a sports blog here and there.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention: Neither the ceremonial sword nor the ceremonial mace will be present at this year's meetings. They have both been replaced by the ceremonial halberd.

Also, our latest annual report came out last week. Feel free to spend some time digging into that, if you'd like to know how we've been spending all your money.

OK, thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief.

