Skip to contents
NBA

PokuWatch: Still Chasing The Dragon

Giri Nathan
February 21, 2021 4:41 pm
Aleksej Pokusevski attempts a jump shot.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Welcome to PokuWatch, formerly BaynesWatch, a special Defector segment dedicated to the NBA’s most baffling ongoing statistical mystery.

Last time we checked in on Aleksej Pokusevski, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s human lightning rod, it was to recognize a remarkable feat. The 19-year-old rookie had not yet attempted a free throw in 276 minutes of NBA play. That number ticked up to 296 before he moseyed over to the G-League in early February, where he has since played 116 minutes without attempting a free throw. While these numbers are dazzling, really we’re just here to gaze into this magnificently dumb turnover from today’s game between the Oklahoma City Blue and Rio Grande Vipers:

When a player passes to a teammate on the sideline, that’s just replacement-level chuckles. To transcend the ordinary you must actitvely call for the ball from the bench and earn co-authorship of the lowlight. But as long as blog doofuses are still in the business of placing amusing clips within their statistical context: This was Poku’s best basketball showing in the United States! The No. 17 pick had 19 points (on 8-16 shooting), 10 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in the win. He also did this:

Still no free throws, though.

This has been PokuWatch, formerly BaynesWatch.

Recommended

BaynesWatch: Who Will Break Their Goose Egg First?

Recommended

BaynesWatch: Last Man Standing

Giri Nathan

Staff Writer

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

PokuWatch: Still Chasing The Dragon

NBA
Giri Nathan
Aleksej Pokusevski attempts a jump shot.

Stay At The Kids’ Table For Now

Tennis
Giri Nathan
Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 21, 2021. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Trevor Bauer, In More And Somehow Even Dumber Words: All Lives Matter

MLB
Barry Petchesky
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 02: Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians watches from the dugout after leaving the game during the 7th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 02, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka Always Closes

Tennis
Giri Nathan
Naomi Osaka poses with her 2021 Australian Open trophy.
See more stories