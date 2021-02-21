PokuWatch: Still Chasing The Dragon

Welcome to PokuWatch, formerly BaynesWatch, a special Defector segment dedicated to the NBA’s most baffling ongoing statistical mystery.

Last time we checked in on Aleksej Pokusevski, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s human lightning rod, it was to recognize a remarkable feat. The 19-year-old rookie had not yet attempted a free throw in 276 minutes of NBA play. That number ticked up to 296 before he moseyed over to the G-League in early February, where he has since played 116 minutes without attempting a free throw. While these numbers are dazzling, really we’re just here to gaze into this magnificently dumb turnover from today’s game between the Oklahoma City Blue and Rio Grande Vipers:

Even though he was subbed out, Poku stood just outside of the corner and called for the ball, making his teammate pass it to him and commit a turnover 😭😭😭



This is the funniest play I've seen all year @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/xiYbzL43Xm — Disney Gary Clark (@Itamar1710) February 21, 2021

When a player passes to a teammate on the sideline, that’s just replacement-level chuckles. To transcend the ordinary you must actitvely call for the ball from the bench and earn co-authorship of the lowlight. But as long as blog doofuses are still in the business of placing amusing clips within their statistical context: This was Poku’s best basketball showing in the United States! The No. 17 pick had 19 points (on 8-16 shooting), 10 rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in the win. He also did this:

Still no free throws, though.

This has been PokuWatch, formerly BaynesWatch.