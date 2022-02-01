The First Rule Of Gossip Club: Never Text Your Mess

Let’s say you have a text on your phone that is currently unread. Maybe someone has called you out on some lie, or asked you to do something you don’t want to do, or questioned something you said. Maybe it’s some drama that you started. This is a dangerous space to find yourself. If you respond too quickly or in the heat of your anger you could say something you don’t mean. If you wait too long and respond, it could be held against you. What do you do? How do you text back?

This is your first mistake! You don’t! Never text your mess!

On this week’s episode of Normal Gossip, I was delighted to have on Laci Mosley! Laci is an actor, comedian, and host of the Scam Goddess Podcast. She joined me for a wild ride through a friend group of 15 former sorority sisters who really do not seem to like each other! We dug into our family drama, whether there’s a difference between gossiping and being A Gossip, and why you should always, always, call on the phone if you’re going to get messy.

(The transcript for this week’s episode can be found here.)

