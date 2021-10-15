Skip to contents
Defector At The Movies

No More Beams

Tom Ley
4:01 PM EDT on Oct 15, 2021
Screenshot: Marvel

There is a new Marvel movie coming out soon. It is called Eternals, and based on what I’ve gathered from the trailers, the premise seems to be, “What if we made The Avengers again, but this time we had to settle for casting actors who have 10 percent of Robert Downey Jr.’s and Chris Hemsworth’s charisma because no actors who are actually good want to sign away the next 12 years of their career to us anymore?” Anyway, this blog is not about how boring the Scottish guy and British guy from Game of Thrones are. It is about beams and blasts.

We can’t have any more of this. I am constantly being shown superheroes whose main power is shooting energy beams out of their eyes or fingers or whatever. That’s boring! A superhero that makes beams come out of his eyes, or “harnesses energy” or whatever the hell you want to call it, is nothing more than a superhero whose creator was lazy and uninspired. Every time I see some comic book character I’ve never heard of zapping some beast with lasers that come out of her eyes, I feel like I am looking at half-finished homework. Oh god, whispers some poor sap, hunched over his desk well after midnight with a deadline approaching. What power can I even give this one? Energy beams, I guess?

Superman has been shooting beams out of his eyes since 1961. We’ve seen enough beams! If you’re going to spend close to a billion dollars making yet another Marvel movie, you could at least have the decency to use characters who are more than just shoddy clones of the most well-known superhero in history.

From now on, we’re only making comic book movies about heroes who have animal-inspired powers and execute melee attacks. That’s the new rule.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

What Is This USMNT Guy’s Deal: Sergiño Dest

Soccer
3Comments
Patrick Redford

No More Beams

Defector At The Movies
59Comments
Tom Ley

Unleash Your Inner Clump Dog

Are you ready to bite some kneecaps? Are you ready to get down in the clumps and eat dirt in the name of GLORY? Well you better be, if you want to call yourself worthy of this shirt. Otherwise you’re a finesse reader and we have no use for you.
Shop Now

Heaven Is A Park Bench

Life Lessons
161Comments
Drew Magary

Jeff Pash’s Putrid Emails Were Just Him Doing His Job

NFL
117Comments
Ray Ratto

See more stories