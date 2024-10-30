Night Of The Flying Fruit Snatchers

I can’t remember being frightened by a jack o’lantern until the day I encountered one carved to resemble a check engine light. There are plenty of horrors in day-to-day life, but none of them translate as well to the medium of pumpkins as an unexpected and heavy responsibility.

What greater responsibility than the unexpected guest. What do you owe the mysterious visitor who upends your life and threatens to seduce your partner? This spooky season, Normal Gossip has brought you just such a tale of suspense and horror.

What happens when a creature—the likes of which are completely unknown to you—glides down from the sky into your backyard? Does this proximity mean that you are now responsible for the well-being of this adorable, abrasive little gremlin? And what if your boyfriend thinks all of this is fine and fun actually? I think the only thing that would make this situation better is some good old-fashioned uproar on Facebook, don’t you?

Our guest this week is Samantha Irby! Sam is a writer whose work you can find on the internet. She is the bestselling author of many books and you can find her posting good memes on Instagram at @bitchesgottaeat.

Sam brought Kelsey a story about a person who found a whole new branch of family via 23&Me. Then Kelsey told Sam about what happened when a strange organism crash-landed in one couple’s backyard and changed their lives.

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message on our hotline at 26-79-GOSSIP.