Let’s Remember A Good Chris Farley Bit

I’ve always been a sucker for Chris Farley—one of my party tricks as a small child was to just stomp around the living room and scream as many lines from the Matt Foley sketch as I could remember, much to the amusement of my mother—and any on which the internet resurfaces one of his skits or bits is a good day.

Today, we got his famous entrance on Letterman:

Cleansing the timeline with Chris Farley's Letterman entrance from 1996 pic.twitter.com/qXzCQEs229 — Katie Perry (@katieeperry) December 27, 2020

I’m going to pick someone up and put them in a trash can the next time something good happens to me.

