Defector Up All Night

Let’s Remember A Good Chris Farley Bit

Tom Ley
December 28, 2020 6:25 pm
Chris Farley
Screenshot: CBS

I’ve always been a sucker for Chris Farley—one of my party tricks as a small child was to just stomp around the living room and scream as many lines from the Matt Foley sketch as I could remember, much to the amusement of my mother—and any on which the internet resurfaces one of his skits or bits is a good day.

Today, we got his famous entrance on Letterman:

I’m going to pick someone up and put them in a trash can the next time something good happens to me.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. We have a decent sports night ahead of us!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Let's Remember A Good Chris Farley Bit

