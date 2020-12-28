Let’s Remember A Good Chris Farley Bit

I’ve always been a sucker for Chris Farley—one of my party tricks as a small child was to just stomp around the living room and scream as many lines from the Matt Foley sketch as I could remember, much to the amusement of my mother—and any on which the internet resurfaces one of his skits or bits is a good day.
Today, we got his famous entrance on Letterman:
I’m going to pick someone up and put them in a trash can the next time something good happens to me.
