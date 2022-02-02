Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More
NFL

Let’s Go ‘Ders

Tom Ley
9:21 AM EST on Feb 2, 2022
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The big day is finally here. After decades spent defiantly refusing to even entertain the idea of owning a football team that didn’t bear a racial slur as a name, only to reverse course while in desperate need of some positive PR while investigations into his franchise’s toxic workplace culture were ongoing, Dan Snyder has finally decided what to call his dumb little football team.

Wow! Take a look at those mighty ‘Mmanders. Those devilish ‘Ders. Those crackin’ Commies. The whole city is going crazy for this new name, which was definitely Snyder’s first choice and not one that had to be settled on after he realized that all the good names were already trademarked.

That chant just rolls right off the tongue.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Let’s Go ‘Ders

NFL
43Comments
Tom Ley

How American Women Fell Behind In Skating’s Quad Era

Figure Skating
19Comments
Kalyn Kahler
Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More

The First Rule Of Gossip Club: Never Text Your Mess

Podcasts
0Comments
Kelsey McKinney

Brian Flores Sues NFL For Racial Discrimination

NFL
450Comments
Patrick Redford

See more stories