Let’s Go ‘Ders

The big day is finally here. After decades spent defiantly refusing to even entertain the idea of owning a football team that didn’t bear a racial slur as a name, only to reverse course while in desperate need of some positive PR while investigations into his franchise’s toxic workplace culture were ongoing, Dan Snyder has finally decided what to call his dumb little football team.

One legacy. One unified future.



We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

Wow! Take a look at those mighty ‘Mmanders. Those devilish ‘Ders. Those crackin’ Commies. The whole city is going crazy for this new name, which was definitely Snyder’s first choice and not one that had to be settled on after he realized that all the good names were already trademarked.

Fans outside of the team store at @FedExField are confident the new @WashingtonNFL’s name is the #Commanders. They’ve already got a chant! @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/x6ykNGtZKU — Kristen Powers (@Kristen7News) February 2, 2022

That chant just rolls right off the tongue.