Skip to contents
Today's blogs presented by

Savor This Summer with Free Steak and Lobster

You wouldn’t settle for an average grill. Why settle for average meat to put on it? ButcherBox™ delivers 100% grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood directly to your door, so you can serve friends and family the best. Order now to get $15 off plus free ribeyes and lobster tails in your first box.
Buy Now
Tennis

Tennis Player Argues With Umpire Over Whether “Shit” Is A Bad Word

1:31 PM EDT on Aug 12, 2021
An angry tennis player

Karen Khachanov took out No. 15 seed Aslan Karatsev, 7-6, 6-4, Wednesday afternoon in the round of 32 of the Canadian Open. This was not a remarkable result except that early in the second set*, Khachanov punched a forehand long, objected to the call, and emphasized his displeasure with the use of the Spanish word mierda, which translates into English as “shit.” The umpire, who is evidently multilingual at least when it comes to swears, flagged Khachanov for obscenity, skipped past a code violation, and assessed a point penalty. What ensued was a delightful argument over whether it is fair to consider “shit” a “bad word,” when it succinctly describes a necessary bodily function:

My favorite part of this is Khachanov asking incredulously for examples of other ways to describe the act of pooping, as if he has been penalized for engaging in a frank and ongoing discussion of toilet activities. “So if you go to toilet—you go to shit—it’s a bad word?” he asks. “And how do you say, another way, that you go to toilet? No, tell me! Tell me! Tell me another way!”

The umpire almost allows himself to be baited into providing synonyms for pooping—”Well, there are many other ways to say …”—but has the presence of mind to draw back from the way of madness before it’s too late. The world missed out on what could have been a more enriching conversation, but ultimately I can’t be mad at this umpire for preserving a shred of dignity.

As a blogger who routinely fields angry emails from adult readers scandalized by the use of expletives in online articles about sports, I wouldn’t mind seeing tennis’s silly anti-obscenity rules made to look ridiculous. As an adult man whose coworkers routinely have to flee common workspaces due to a habit of barking my way into the stupidest possible rhetorical positions out of a catastrophic inability to assess in real time the merits of various hills from which to mount My Final Stand Against Wrongness, I am awed by the umpire’s restraint in this matter.

The real baller move would have been if Khachanov insisted that the umpire had misheard his comment. A website called RhymeZone says that “mierda” rhymes with “commandeered a,” which I find wholly unconvincing but is certainly worth a shot. How do you say another way that you take control of merchant vessel? Tell me!

Chris Thompson

A blogger.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Put Arnold Rothstein In The Hall Of Fame

MLB
9Comments

Why Your Team Sucks 2021: San Francisco 49ers

Why Your Team Sucks
168Comments
Today's blogs presented by

Savor This Summer with Free Steak and Lobster

You wouldn’t settle for an average grill. Why settle for average meat to put on it? ButcherBox™ delivers 100% grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood directly to your door, so you can serve friends and family the best. Order now to get $15 off plus free ribeyes and lobster tails in your first box.
Buy Now

Tennis Player Argues With Umpire Over Whether “Shit” Is A Bad Word

Tennis
49Comments

A Thing Of Beauty Is A Joy Forever, My Man John Keats Said That

Soccer
86Comments

See more stories