Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Throws Hands, Starts Brawl After Michigan Loss

Dave McKenna
4:43 PM EST on Feb 20, 2022
Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines reacts in the second half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on January 29, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Michigan coach Juwan Howard turned the handshake line into a haymaker line Sunday afternoon after his Wolverines got pummeled by host Wisconsin.

“Juwan Howard just threw a right hand!” CBS announcer Andrew Catalon said as the former Fab Fiver kicked off the brouhaha with his slap/punch/mush to the face of Badger assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. “And now we’ve got a scrum! We’ve got a scrum in Madison!”

According to the broadcaster, Howard was miffed that Wisconsin coach Greg Gard had called a timeout late in the 77–63 blowout. Gard said as much in his postgame interview:

Judging from his own postgame comments, Howard isn’t exactly the picture of remorse:

Making himself the center of attention by being a bonehead has become old hat for Howard. He did his best to start a brawl last year during the Big 10 tournament and was ejected from a quarterfinal game for going after former Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. Howard interjected himself in a less violent way last week at Iowa, getting a technical for absentmindedly walking onto the court to pick up a rolling basketball.

Back to me: I was at a charity fundraiser on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in the ’90s when Howard was in the middle of his ho-hum stint with the team that drafted him out of Michigan, the Washington Bullets. There were a pair of Juwan Howard’s sweat pants up for auction, with a $12 starting bid. Nobody bid on them, and I saw an organizer of the event toss Howard’s unwanted collectible into a box at the end of the night. Watching the tape of Howard throwing his right hand over and over, I was mostly thinking about how I could’ve had those sweat pants for just $12.

Recommended

Caitlin Clark Respects Neither Time Nor Space

Dave McKenna

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Poor New Zealand Defender Scores A Devil’s Hat-Trick For The USWNT

Soccer
19Comments
Billy Haisley

Juwan Howard Throws Hands, Starts Brawl After Michigan Loss

College Basketball
49Comments
Dave McKenna
Today's blogs are presented by

Win Free Books for Life from Bookshop.org

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Bookshop.org is giving one lucky winner free books for life. The Grand Prize winner will receive an annual gift card of $600 to spend on Bookshop.org and will also get to choose a bookstore to receive a donation. Five second-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to redeem on Bookshop.org.
Enter Now

Creepy Virginia Governor Courts Creepy NFL Owner With Promise Of A Billion Dollars

NFL
92Comments
Dave McKenna

Harry Fucking Kane

Soccer
45Comments
Billy Haisley

See more stories