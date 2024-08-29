Skip to Content
Shohei Ohtani holds Decoy in his arms while Decoy licks at his face.
Harry How/Getty Images
Life's Rich Pageant

Just A Bunch Of High-Resolution Photos Of Shohei Ohtani And His Dog

3:37 PM EDT on August 29, 2024

62Comments

Let me be very clear: I do not have a parasocial relationship with Shohei Ohtani's dog. What I do have is a Getty Images subscription for work. And if that Getty Images subscription just happens to include 20-or-so very high quality photos of Ohtani's dog—English name Decoy, Japanese name デコピン, or Dekopin, meaning to flick someone's forehead—throwing out the ceremonial first pitch while wearing an Ohtani jersey on Ohtani's bobblehead night, well. Is it not my right, nay, duty to share la crème de la crème with the people?

OK, first things first. Do you want to watch the video? Let's watch the video.

Aww. Look at the sheer talent on display! Hopefully this will adequately prepare you for what's to come.

Shohei Ohtani holds decoy in his arms.
Harry How/Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani holds Decoy in his arms while Decoy licks at his face.
Harry How/Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani instructs Decoy to wait on the mound before throwing the first pitch.
Harry How/Getty Images
Decoy, the dog of Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers carries out the first pitch before the game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani holds Decoy in his arms.
Harry How/Getty Images
Decoy, the dog of Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers carries out the first pitch before the game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani waits for Decoy at home plate after Decoy finishes throwing the ceremonial first pitch.
Harry How/Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani offers Decoy his hand for a high five after Decoy successfully throws the ceremonial first pitch.
Harry How/Getty Images
Shoehi Ohtani and Decoy high five after Decoy successfully throws the first pitch.
Harry How/Getty Images
Decoy, right, high fives his owner Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after he carries out the first pitch,
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

I do not have a parasocial relationship with Shohei Ohtani's dog.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Kathryn Xu

Staff Writer

