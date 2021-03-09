Jonah Peretti Lays Off 47 HuffPost Staffers In Latest “Bloodbath”

BuzzFeed founder Jonah Peretti, who acquired HuffPost from Verizon in a deal that was announced last year with the promise that HuffPost would thrive in partnership with BuzzFeed, announced in an all-hands meeting today that 47 U.S. HuffPost staffers, including eight managers, would be losing their jobs in order to “drive longterm sustainability.” Thirty-three of those employees were members of HuffPost’s union. Peretti also said various international HuffPost offices would be “winding down.”

According to a recording of the all-hands call obtained by Defector, Peretti told staffers that if they “don’t receive an email” by 1:00 p.m. EDT then their jobs are safe. The HuffPost staff received an email at 10:00 a.m. EDT announcing the meeting. According to an attendee, the password to join the meeting was “spr!ngisH3r3.”

“This is a bloodbath,” a HuffPost staffer and union member told Defector. “It’s worse than the worst-case scenario for what any of us thought we would see when we got this announcement a couple hours ago. And the fucked-up way that they announced this notwithstanding, this is a just bloodbath for an award-winning international newsroom full of absolutely stellar journalists who didn’t deserve this.”

“The initial reaction is I can’t believe what little chance we were given to show what we can do to help this company,” the staffer said.

Peretti, who laid off nearly 70 percent of BuzzFeed’s furloughed staff last summer in order to keep losses under $20 million, said during today’s meeting that the company’s losses exceeded $20 million.

“The loss of last year exceeded $20 million and would be similar this year without intervention,” Peretti said. “And BuzzFeed is a profitable company, but we’re not that profitable, and we don’t have the resources to support another two years of losses.”

HuffPost executive editor Hillary Frey and international exec editor Louise Roug will be leaving the company, Peretti said. He added that current HuffPost Enterprise Director Richard Kim would be taking over interim leadership of HuffPost as the search for a new editor-in-chief continues.

Peretti told the New York Times last year that the HuffPost-BuzzFeed merger would be good for both companies:

“We want HuffPost to be more HuffPosty, and BuzzFeed to be more BuzzFeedy — there’s not much audience overlap,” he said. “These are different audiences they serve. On the editorial side and the consumer side, we want to have a lot of independence and autonomy for HuffPost and for it to determine its own brand.” New York Times

Staffers have begun to announce their layoffs:

well! just found out that after ten years at huffpost, i'm being laid off. — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) March 9, 2021

Today I got laid off at HuffPost, after a decade of work I am so incredibly proud of. I am one of 47 of my deeply, beautifully, funny and talented and wonderful and kind colleagues who lost their jobs today.



I'm the most sad that we can't all hug each other. (Also… hire me?) — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 9, 2021

Welp. After eight years at HuffPost, I've been laid off. — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) March 9, 2021

Hello, I just found out I was one of those impacted. My last day is next week. Been quite the run. https://t.co/0CLnawboZN — Rebecca Klein (@rklein90) March 9, 2021

After nine years at HuffPost, I am unfortunately saying goodbye to my incredible colleagues. I'm so proud of the work we've done.



If you're looking to hire someone who loves writing about public opinion, good data and awful puns, please get in touch. — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) March 9, 2021

I'm Michael Hobbes, I'm no longer a reporter for HuffPost… https://t.co/lFrOSqMc8A — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) March 9, 2021

+ @rklein90, education reporter

+ @aedwardslevy, polling editor/reporter/pun expert

+ @gumgumerson, entertainment reporter

+ @quasimado, reporter on violence against women

+ @CarolKuruvilla, religion reporter

+ @EmilyRPeck, business, economics and gender inequality reporter — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) March 9, 2021

My last day at HuffPost will be March 15, alongside some wonderful colleagues and friends. It's been a great 9+ years. I'm proud of all the work we did. If you known of any good opportunities, my DMs are open. https://t.co/cI5jnbgMQ6 — Emily Peck (@EmilyRPeck) March 9, 2021

just got laid off from huffpost after roughly 8 years. open to new work and appreciate all help — Todd Van Luling (@toddvanluling) March 9, 2021

After nearly a decade at HuffPost, I’ve been laid off. So have some of my tremendous colleagues, who I consider family. What a craptastic day! — leebzee (@leighblickley) March 9, 2021

For ~10 years, I've been trying to keep my colleagues on the strait & narrow. It's been pretty easy, because they're good folks.



At any rate, my run as standards guy is done.



My spreadsheet with all of yr errors may vanish, but I will never stop policing typos in yr twets pic.twitter.com/0NXipVRpjS — Victor Brand (@recordedvoice) March 9, 2021

I was just laid off from HuffPost. It was a good run — Samantha Storey (@samanthastorey) March 9, 2021

HuffPost Canada and Quebec are closing, several weeks after we were bought by BuzzFeed. Monday is my last day of work.



I'm pretty emotional right now, because I've loved my job so much. Thank you to everyone who's let me share their story — it's meant a lot to me. — Maija Kappler (@MaijaKappler) March 9, 2021

I'm collecting money for those who want to buy laid off HuffPost journalists a beer or seven. Get me on Venmo @ Nora-Biette-Timmons — Nora Biette-Timmons (@biettetimmons) March 9, 2021

After 10 years (!!) I have been laid off along with many of my talented colleagues. I’m very proud of the work I did here and will share some in the coming days.



Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a curious, motivated narrative reporter with a keen eye for news, keep me in mind. — Melissa Jeltsen (@quasimado) March 9, 2021

I’ve been laid off after 7 years at HuffPost. I’m incredibly proud of the work my colleagues and I did there. If you have a job I would sure like one — Nick Robins-Early (@nickrobinsearly) March 9, 2021

hello! I have been laid off from HuffPost, a place I have loved working for seven beautiful years. If anyone needs me I'll be outside enjoying today's 60 degree weather and then am available for hire — Jamie Alyson Feldman (@RealGirlProject) March 9, 2021

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.