Even Joe Buck And Troy Aikman Find Pregame Flyovers To Be A Little Much These Days

Like many people, Fox Sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman seem to see pregame military flyovers as wasteful and obnoxious. Here’s a clip from Sunday’s Packers-Buccaneers broadcast, sent in by a tipster:

For those with hearing loss, here’s the booth banter. Just imagine all of it said sarcastically:

JOE BUCK: Welcome to Big Noon Saturday!

TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.

BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!

AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

Even Troy Aikman, with his stilted jokes, can grasp how pointless a flyover is. All the more reason to banish them for good and reduce the NFL’s military cosplay by just a little bit.