NFL

Even Joe Buck And Troy Aikman Find Pregame Flyovers To Be A Little Much These Days

Samer Kalaf
October 19, 2020
Image via Fox Sports

Like many people, Fox Sports broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman seem to see pregame military flyovers as wasteful and obnoxious. Here’s a clip from Sunday’s Packers-Buccaneers broadcast, sent in by a tipster:

For those with hearing loss, here’s the booth banter. Just imagine all of it said sarcastically:

JOE BUCK: Welcome to Big Noon Saturday!
TROY AIKMAN: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.
BUCK: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!
AIKMAN: That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

Even Troy Aikman, with his stilted jokes, can grasp how pointless a flyover is. All the more reason to banish them for good and reduce the NFL’s military cosplay by just a little bit.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

