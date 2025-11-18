Skip to Content
Capital

Jeffrey Epstein’s Inbox Was A Place To Complain, Talk Shit, And Make Boomer-Grade Jokes

9:01 AM EST on November 18, 2025

(L-R) Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and musician Michael Bolton pose for a portrait during a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.
Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
152Comments

Poking through the 20,000-plus pages of emails from Jeffrey Epstein's inbox that were released by the House Oversight Committee last week can be a destabilizing experience. If there's one exchange that best evokes the sickly feeling that comes from spending too much time reading these emails, it might be Epstein writing to Silicon Valley vampire Peter Thiel about future plans to meet up and asking, "any interest in woody allen?" to which Thiel responded, "Would be cool to meet him sometime, but don't go out of the way to make this happen..."

But when he wasn't coordinating nightmarish dinner parties, Epstein spent time sending and receiving the kinds of emails you'd expect to find in the inbox of any boomer with a suspect grasp on reality. Context-free links to news articles are abundant, as are staggering typos, genuinely stupid musings, an obsession with Donald Trump, and mundane shit-talking. Below is a representative selection of what Epstein and his pals liked to chat about over email. Each email exchange should be read bottom to top for proper chronology.

Epstein frequently corresponded with Kathryn Ruemmler, who was previously White House Counsel for Barack Obama and is currently general counsel for Goldman Sachs. They liked to talk about politics, and developed a frankly ludicrous recurring bit about how Donald Trump reminded them of the TV character MacGyver:

yes. im afraid you are rightOn Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:02 PM, Kathy Ruemmlerwrote:Not to disturb you, but I am struck by the similar mannerisms between Trump and McGyverSent from my iPad

They went back to this well several times, without ever settling on an agreed-upon spelling for MacGyver:

On another occasion, Epstein emailed Ruemmler to tell her, "talking to macgiver, disturbs me, and that takes a lot." This conversation eventually led to Epstein referencing an apparent falling-out with Bill Clinton:

In another thread, a stray observation about Trump led to Ruemmler revealing some internal anxieties:

Ruemmler and Epstein weren't always on the same page, though. One exchange began in typical fashion—with Epstein sending Ruemmler a link to a news article about former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon he described simply as "fun"—and ended with Ruemmler taking exception:

Speaking of Bannon, this cache of emails reveals that he and Epstein maintained a robust correspondence throughout the first Trump administration. What kind of stuff did they like to talk about? Pretty much what you'd expect. For example, here's Bannon and Epstein looping in Michael Wolff to complain about Ta-Nehisi Coates being one of the judges who awarded the Miami Herald a 2019 Hillman Prize for its reporting on Epstein:

And here is Epstein testing Bannon's knowledge of Adolf Hitler's biography before making a self-deprecating joke about his status as a pedophile:

Not only billionaire pedophile friend of trump but helped hitler just what i needOn Sun, Dec 30, 2018 at 2:35 PM Steve BannonHitlerwrote:That's the men's dorm he lived in during those 3 dark years as failed artistOn Dec 30, 2018, at 10:59 AM, J ‹jeevacation@gmail.com> wrote:by late fall he had sold most his clothes including his black winter overcoat. and so the snow and cold drove him to further humiliation. Huddled in a light jacket late one afternoon just before Xmas he trudged all the way to Meidling in the outskirts of town. It took two and a half to reach his destination the ASy Fur abdachlose a shelter fore the destitute, and by the time he arrived he was exhausted. his feet sore Run by a philanthropic society whose principal support was the Epstein family,

Epstein had a habit of making light of his reputational and legal troubles. Here he is sharing a news article about himself with tax attorney Erika Kellerhals, telling her not to lose her sense of humor after she expresses sympathy for him:

While in the middle of an unrelated conversation with Ruemmler, Epstein took a moment to crack a joke about his interest in girls:

In another instance, Epstein emailed Ruemmler to compliment a black dress she wore, before he seized an opportunity to make a little joke about sexism:

Epstein saved some of his best riffs for his brother, Mark. The only thing missing from this thread is several implied cry-laughing emojis:

Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?From: jeffrey E. (mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com/ Sent: Monday, March 19, 2018 2:15 PMTo:Subject: Re: heyAll good. Bannon with meOn Mon, Mar 19, 2018 at 1:49 PM Mark L. EpsteinHow are you doing?wrote:wrote:A while back you mentioned that you were prediabetic. Has anything changed with that?What is your boy Donald up to now?

Peggy Siegal, a longtime Hollywood publicist whose career blew up due to her friendship with Epstein, was another frequent correspondent. She twice reached out to Epstein after being inspired to share a travel-inspired racist joke:

you will be amazed by the aromaOn Sat, Dec 19, 2009 at 3:24 AM, Peggy Siegal 41> wrote:We are sitting in the Amsterdam airport about to take off for Nair. Headed to Cottar's Camp in the Masai Mara....got Mattie in tow...she is dressed as a runaway in ripped jeans and a hoodie and sits on the floor of every airport repacking her knapsack. She is now passed out, like the homeless. Will take photos and send.We are going to photograph ourselves with the Masai in the mud huts and say we crashed the winter White house and are posing with Obama's relatives. Miss you. Keep you posted.Did you see Sarah, the D on tv or speak to her?хохо Peg

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with him to sexually abuse minors, had similar qualms about traveling abroad:

Jonathan Farkas, a department store heir who sought romantic advice from Epstein, also popped into Epstein's inbox to engage in some heavy experimentation with punctuation, which got Epstein all fired up about "fals accusations":

Epstein's associates loved to forward to him entire copy-and-paste news articles, although this possibly is a more widely prevalent boomer behavior. Tom Pritzker, billionaire heir and accused sexual abuser, forwarded to Epstein some snarky 2013 Washington Post copy about his cousin, Penny Pritzker, whose nomination for commerce secretary that year was briefly wobbled by the revelation that she'd underreported her income by a whopping $80 million. Penny asserted that it was a simple accounting error, easily corrected; Tom, meanwhile, told his buddy Jeffrey a different version of events:

Epstein's email exchanges with his friends were not always free of tension. See if you can detect any passive-aggressiveness throughout this attempt to wrangle dinner plans with Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen's wife:

Epstein maintained a lively email correspondence with his defense attorney, Reid Weingarten. Weingarten appears to have felt comfortable pushing back at Epstein's displays of expertise, where other Epstein pen pals often come across as ingratiating and obsequious. Here Epstein misses the forest for the trees in his criticisms of a 2018 New York Times feature about Donald Trump's inherited wealth:

Finally read the nytimes piece closely....with all due respect I am guessing you are wrong in dismissing/trivializing it.... seems there are some hard facts that are very difficult for the big guy to explainFrom: J [mailto: jeevacation@gmail.com]Sent: Thursday, October 04, 2018 11:43 AMTo: Weingarten, ReidSubject: Re: Re:MaybeOn Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 11:32 AM Weingarten, Reidwrote:But isn't the disclosure that fred shtupped him with money versus his bullshit story of self-made hero valid and important?From: J [mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com]Sent: Wednesday, October 03, 2018 9:06 AMTo: Weingarten, ReidSubject: Re:im fair. and not his defender. but even the explanations on line were WAY wrong. and based on silliness of understandings.On Wed, Oct 3, 2018 at 9:02 AM Weingarten, Reid Had a gut that's where you would come outwrote:Sent from my BlackBerry 10 smartphone.From: JSent: Wednesday, October 3, 2018 7:34 AMTo: Weingarten, ReidSubject: Re:fred gave him 15k as a 3 year old only . however ( written 200k in "todays dollars" ) then they compound their silliness, stating that he was a millonair at age 8.? all silly, • if fred put 2k in treasuries the same year ,and didnt invest it it would be worth 1 million today. instead he invested in real estate. taxes on estates and gigts are taxed on the value of what was transferred not the underlying thing. ex if you own 10 percent of a partnership interest in a 1 million builing that cannot be sold for 20 years. what is the value of your interest. not 10 percent of 1 million as you only own a ltd partnership right. maybe 2 percent.itsall legal
Anything surprise you?wrote:Sent from my BlackBerry 10 smartphone.From: JSent: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 11:45 PMTo: Weingarten, ReidSubject: Re:FloridaOn Tue, Oct 2, 2018 at 9:58 PM Weingarten, Reidwrote:Reading the nytimes trump tax story...so wish I was with you right now...so where are you?Sent from my BlackBerry 10 smartphone.

A personal closeness between Epstein and Weingarten is detectable in the coarse frankness of their exchanges, which extends beyond even the stream-of-consciousness gobbledygook Epstein sometimes unleashed on his more prestigious acquaintances:

Another lawyer named David Schoen, who represented Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial, reached out to Epstein a few times to express his dismay at how Epstein's case was being treated by the press:

Hope you are satisfied with the outcome all things considered.Ridiculous article. All of sudden the NPA in l's case goes from no jurisdiction even to prosecute to you avoiding a possible life sentence. Moronic.Man I sure would like to see you getting some in the W column though and some press that at least presents the true facts that some of the girls have admitted under oath. Still a story no one ever has heard and they are compelling facts.Good Shabbos.The numerous young women who say they were sexually abused by wealthy, Clinton-linked financier Jeffrey Epstein no longer appear set to testify after a last-minute settlement was reached in a closely-watched civil lawsuit against the registered sex offender.https://www.foxnews.com/us/jeffrey-epstein-a-registered-sex-offender-settles-civil-lawsuit-and-avoids-testimony-from-alleged-victims

As far as we can tell, Maxwell is the only correspondent who ever attempted satire:

Dear President Obama:I am writing today with a somewhat unusual request.First and foremost, I am asking that you return America to its August 20th, 1959 borders so that Hawaii is no longer a state and you are no longer a citizen.Sincerely,Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu

No word on whether or not Maxwell also submitted this to The Onion.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

