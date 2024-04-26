Skip to Content
NFL

Jaguars Junction: Draft Day

9:35 AM EDT on April 26, 2024

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: Jacksonville Jaguars fans cheer during Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
63Comments

Well they say you can't win them all and that's true. They say the NFL Draft is more art than science—and nowhere is that more true than in the NFL Draft. Last night with the 17th pick the Jacksonville Jaguars selected: Trade With Vikings. That's not who a lot of analysts had on their boards. And if I'm being honest, and I am, I am one of the aforementioned analysts who didn't have it on their boards. 

Trade With Vikings is certainly an intriguing player but not who I had on my board to fill the needs of the Jaguars' roster. In my mock draft I had the Jaguars going with a different pick: Tim Tebow. He's a hometown boy who can play both ways with a winning attitude. It doesn't hurt that he'll put some butts in the seats there at the Jaguars football stadium [look up name]. And he probably has enough time on his hands these days to play an NFL football season. 

One fun fact is that me and Tim Tebow went to the same high school (different times). Some have said we are the "twin towers" of prominent Nease High alumni but I don't go in for those kinds of ego boosts. To me the real question is "What did you learn there?" and in my case the answer is typing. 

All of these factors added up to an enticing prospect that I had imagined the Jaguars couldn't pass up. That just goes to show that even those of us who scrutinize these things for a living can sometimes "take a miss" in the wild world of NFL Draft. Let's meet back here next year to compare the seasons that Trade With Vikings and Tim Tebow had. The result of that comparison will tell us whether or not the Jaguars made a wise choice, or whether they should have listened to me. Some have said Jaguars Junction is the Moneyball of the NFL but as I said I don't go in for those kinds of ego boosts. I also don't appreciate having to repeat myself. 

“Jaguars Junction” is an independent source of football analysis unaffiliated with any professional sports franchise.

Hamilton Nolan@hamiltonnolan

Hamilton Nolan is a journalist based in New York City. Subscribe to his work at HamiltonNolan.com.

