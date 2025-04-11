Skip to Content
Ja Morant Is Doing A New Thing, And That Thing Is Grenade

9:59 AM EDT on April 11, 2025

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on April 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Good news for Adam Silver: Ja Morant is no longer pretending to shoot a gun after hitting big shots. Potentially bad news for Adam Silver: Ja Morant is now lobbing imaginary grenades into the crowd.

Morant's grenade toss featured prominently in Thursday's nationally televised game between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, which Minnesota won, 141-125. Morant was fined $75,000 last week for doing his gun celebration, and so reporters were eager to ask Morant before last night's game if he was worried about the grenade celebration also getting him in trouble. He doesn't seem that worried about it: "That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one."

I admire this tactic from Morant. What better way to demonstrate the subjective method through which celebration-related fines get doled out than to keep goading Silver with increasingly zany deployments of invisible weapons? I have a suggestion for Morant's next move, should he get fined for doing the grenade thing: Run around the court after hitting a big shot that leads to a timeout, and pretend to plant landmines all over the place.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

