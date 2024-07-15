It’s Wings Week

You idiots. You fools. You thought we were done doing inscrutable theme weeks? You really thought that? You took the mere fact that we didn't subject you to a week's worth of inessential posts related to an arbitrarily selected topic in 2023, as we previously did with Senators Week and Rays Week, to mean that we had given up the tradition?

I'm laughing. I'm laughing at you! Your thinking could not have been more incorrect and misinformed. The fact is that we didn't do a theme week last year because we were busy doing other stuff. But this year we are not as busy doing other stuff, which means that today is the start of Wings Week. For the next five days, the bulk of our blogging output will be about wings of all sorts.

Save your objections. They will only embolden us further. Wings Week is here.