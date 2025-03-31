Introducing: Make It Nice

You’ve seen those picture-perfect spaces on Instagram and in design magazines—beautiful but often too styled to feel real. Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing a rich person’s house, but it can be hard to feel like they have any bearing on your own life. How can a multi-million dollar renovation inspire you to make changes in your space? How can you make your apartment beautiful while still having money left over to pay the rent?

That’s where I come in! I’m a design enthusiast … but also a (mostly) normal person with a normal budget. Consider this column a source for approachable interior advice. Whether you’re looking for a specific piece of furniture, struggling with a room layout that feels “off,” or just need a fresh perspective, I’m here to help. I already have a shopping addiction, so let me put it to good use—for you!

Send me your design dilemmas, and I’ll help make your home feel uniquely yours. Together, we will—say it with me—Make It Nice.

My editor, Brandy, agreed to be my first advice-seeker:

“I just moved into a new apartment. While I love all the light this door lets in, from a privacy/dogs not going crazy when the mailman arrives perspective, it is less than ideal. I’m wondering if it’s possible to cover the two panes on either side of the door. Curtains would look stupid, I think, and I’m worried that privacy film stuff will look cheap and detract from the stained glass. Any ideas?”

Before I get into the window coverings, I need to address the dog. Those ears are incredible. Look at that floppy one!

OK, back to the door situation. The stained glass on your front door is so beautiful, but I totally understand that you may feel like you’re in a fishbowl with all the other surrounding glass. I had a similar privacy problem in my last apartment, which had big windows that faced a shared backyard space. Any time my neighbors would use the backyard, they could see right into my apartment. I too was hesitant about window film because it tends to look bubbly or fake, especially when it’s meant to look like frosted glass.

After doing a ton of research, I ended up ordering samples from DecorativeFilm.com (love a simple and direct brand name) and was shocked by how good they looked because their product photos are bad. I went with a reeded glass film, and I think it would look great on the two tall windows that flank your front door without overpowering the stained glass. The film is thick and textured, so it actually feels like reeded glass. It’s worth taking advantage of their free samples and ordering a few to see how you like them.

Send your design questions to makeitnice@defector.com, and I’ll answer them here each month!