Introducing Defector’s Plan For Not Fucking Over Freelancers

Are you a freelancer who would like to pitch a story to Defector? That’s great news, because we are a website who would like to publish some work created by freelancers, and not screw them along the way.

To that end, we are happy to announce that in partnership with the National Writers Union’s Freelance Solidarity Project, we have developed a set of policies for working with freelance contributors. These policies have been designed for the purpose of ensuring that Defector’s relationship with its freelance contributors is fair and equitable. You can read those policies here, but here are quick highlights:

We’ll pay freelancers decent rates

We won’t steal freelancers’ ideas

We’ll pay freelancers on time

We’ll protect freelancers’ intellectual property rights

If we jack around with any freelancers, they can initiate a grievance procedure with the National Writers Union

You can also read a short guide for how to pitch Defector here.

If you do not care about any of this, well that’s just fine, buddy.