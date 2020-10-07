Skip to contents
Underexplained Lists

Internal Organs, Ranked

Chris Thompson
October 7, 2020
A view of the brain of Waylon Smithers, from The Simpsons.
Screenshot: The Simpsons via YouTube

Organs: What are they? What do they do? Where are they in the human body? These are questions you will have to take elsewhere, I’m afraid, because this blog is concerned only with ranking a completely arbitrary number of human organs, from best to worst, according to their performance in a poll of Defector staffers. What criteria did each staffer use to complete the poll? Which staffers confirmed what you may have suspected from reading their blogs by down-voting the brain? This blog is not concerned with any of that, leave me alone.

  1. Brain
  2. Lungs
  3. Heart
  4. Stomach
  5. Kidneys
  6. Intestines
  7. Uterus
  8. Liver
  9. Colon
  10. Ovaries
  11. Bladder
  12. Larynx
  13. Trachea
  14. Pancreas
  15. Prostate
  16. Thyroid
  17. Lymph nodes
  18. Fallopian tubes
  19. Gallbladder
  20. Bronchus
  21. Spleen
  22. Pharynx
  23. Being hit by a car
  24. Appendix
Chris Thompson

A blogger.

