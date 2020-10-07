Internal Organs, Ranked

Organs: What are they? What do they do? Where are they in the human body? These are questions you will have to take elsewhere, I’m afraid, because this blog is concerned only with ranking a completely arbitrary number of human organs, from best to worst, according to their performance in a poll of Defector staffers. What criteria did each staffer use to complete the poll? Which staffers confirmed what you may have suspected from reading their blogs by down-voting the brain? This blog is not concerned with any of that, leave me alone.

Brain Lungs Heart Stomach Kidneys Intestines Uterus Liver Colon Ovaries Bladder Larynx Trachea Pancreas Prostate Thyroid Lymph nodes Fallopian tubes Gallbladder Bronchus Spleen Pharynx Being hit by a car Appendix