Defector Up All Night

How Dare They Do This To Mike White

Tom Ley
6:22 PM EDT on Oct 25, 2021
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee on Sunday, and so it fell to 26-year-old backup Mike White to close out New York’s 13-54 loss to the Patriots. This was a fun development because 1) Nobody on earth knew who the hell Mike White was when he entered the game 2) It is really fun to say “Mike White” out loud and 3) It’s always entertaining when a shitty team has to hand over the quarterbacking duties to a guy named Mike White for a few weeks.

But then, just now, the Mike White era all came crashing down.

Booo! Joe Flacco is old and boring, whereas Mike White is Mike White.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Mike White!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

