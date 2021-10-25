How Dare They Do This To Mike White

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee on Sunday, and so it fell to 26-year-old backup Mike White to close out New York’s 13-54 loss to the Patriots. This was a fun development because 1) Nobody on earth knew who the hell Mike White was when he entered the game 2) It is really fun to say “Mike White” out loud and 3) It’s always entertaining when a shitty team has to hand over the quarterbacking duties to a guy named Mike White for a few weeks.

Ty Johnson on Mike White: “He’s a stud. Come on, now. That’s Mike White.” — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 25, 2021

But then, just now, the Mike White era all came crashing down.

Sources: The #Eagles are trading Joe Flacco to the #Jets. With Zach Wilson out of action for a few weeks, Flacco is headed back to Florham Park. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2021

Booo! Joe Flacco is old and boring, whereas Mike White is Mike White.

