Here’s What Happened Every Time The Giants Tried To Pass

The New York Giants lost to the Chicago Bears, 29-3, in the only 1 p.m. game today without any playoff implications. For the Giants, Mike Glennon returned from his Week 16 benching to put together one of the most impressively bad quarterbacking performances seen this season.

At halftime, the Giants had a total of four passing yards, which came on one completion to running back Devontae Booker. They were working with a makeshift quarterback, offensive line, and receiving corps on Sunday. With the Bears’ defense allowing 124.1 rushing yards per game, head coach Joe Judge was always going to go run-first, but this was still disastrous.

Glennon, finished 4-for-11 for 24 yards, with two interceptions and four sacks for a loss of 34 yards. He somehow wasn’t benched today. Nearly every time he dropped back against the Bears, something bad happened. For posterity, here’s a record of every dropback.

First offensive play of the game: Strip sack! To set the tone, Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson took down Glennon, and the defense recovered. (Chicago scored a touchdown on the following drive.)

First passing attempt: Interception! On the next drive, the Giants ran the ball four times with success, then chose to throw on third-and-2 at their own 45-yard line. Glennon’s pass intended for Kenny Golladay wound up in the hands of Bears defensive back Tashaun Gipson. (Chicago scored a touchdown on the following drive.)

The @chicagobears defense came to play today 💪



📺: #NYGvsCHI on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YMGhgzZsc3 — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Thinking about passing again: Sack! On the Giants’ next drive, Angelo Blackson sacked Glennon for a nine-yard loss on third down.

Second passing attempt: Completion! On third-and-7 at the Giants 48, Glennon somehow pulled off a last-second pitch to running back Devontae Booker for a four-yard gain as Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn closed in.

This wasn’t enough for the first down, so Judge decided to punt on the Bears’ 48-yard line, down 14 points at the start of the second quarter. That’s how bad this offense is. The Giants did not attempt another pass for the rest of the half.

Third passing attempt: Incomplete! Third-and-5 at the Giants’ 45-yard line, with 6:46 left in the third quarter. The throw was just out of reach for Booker down the right sideline.

Fourth passing attempt: Completion! Tight end Evan Engram gained 12 yards. It was his only catch of the game.

Thinking about passing again: Another strip sack! Once again, Trevis Gipson got to Glennon. Bears defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga recovered the ball.

Fifth passing attempt: Incomplete! Broken up by Bears DB Artie Burns, very close to another interception.

Sixth passing attempt: Completion! David Sills V made a catch for 12 yards. This was Glennon’s first actual good pass in this game, and it came in the fourth quarter.

Thinking about passing again: Glennon narrowly avoided another strip sack by scrambling out of the arms of Quinn for a 13-yard gain on the ground.

Seventh passing attempt: Completion! … To Booker, for a four-yard loss, which brought up third-and-9, meaning the Giants would have to try another pass.

Eighth passing attempt: Incomplete! On the next play, Glennon missed Engram.

Thinking about passing again: Sack! On fourth-and-9, Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin sacked Glennon for a five-yard loss. This actually resulted in a first down because of a defensive holding call.

Thinking about passing again: Strip sack! On the next play, Glennon dropped back and was strip-sacked by Quinn, who tore through second-year left tackle Andrew Thomas. Loss of eight yards. This time, the Giants recovered the ball.

Ninth passing attempt: Incomplete! Somehow, on third-and-10, Glennon put too much on an extremely short pass straight ahead of him, meant for Saquon Barkley.

Tenth passing attempt: Incomplete! Fourth-and-10, empty set, and Glennon threw the ball too high for tight end Kyle Rudolph. The ball hit the ground right in front of a Bears DB.

Eleventh and final passing attempt: Interception! On third-and-4, Glennon’s pass was deflected and intercepted, this time by Bears DB Deon Bush, who returned it for 15 yards.

What a journey. At least Barkley had 102 rushing yards.