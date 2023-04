Last night, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidate Dan Kelly lost his election to Janet Protasiewicz, flipping the court's conservative majority for the first time in 15 years. This is good news for plenty of obvious reasons, and also because it gave us this moment from Kelly's concession speech, in which he frankly did not concede much.

“I wish that in a circumstance like this I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent. But I do not have a worthy opponent.”



— Former Justice Daniel Kelly delivers a fiery speech, calling WI Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz “beneath contempt” and a “serial liar.” pic.twitter.com/Zvv8nZqAp1 — The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2023

"We have the rule of law, or the rule of Janet, and the people of Wisconsin have chosen the rule of Janet," has got be the most undignified thing anyone has ever said in a concession speech. When will the Janet Imperium release its stranglehold on democracy? Someone get this baby his bottle.

