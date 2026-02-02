Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Says His Creepy Emails With Jeffrey Epstein Were About “Adult Women”

The United States Department of Justice on Friday released another batch of files from its investigation into sex offender and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Included in these latest files are several emails between Epstein and New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, in which Epstein appeared to be scouting girls for Tisch.

Like a lot of the sad, old rich men who ended up in Epstein's orbit, Tisch seems to have reached out to the infamous sex criminal for romantic assistance. All of the emails between Tisch and Epstein that were released in this batch of documents were sent in 2013, when Tisch was 64 years old, and five years after Epstein pleaded guilty to child prostitution charges.

On April 26, 2013, Tisch wrote an email to Epstein, with a subject line of "Ukrainian Girl":

Hi Jeffrey, I just had lunch with your assistant's friend [redacted] who I met at your house Wed morning. Very sweet girl. Do you know anything about her?

Epstein responded:

no, but i will ask [redacted] (all confidential) I will get all info, did you contact the great ass fake tit [redacted] shes a character, short term, has an older boyfriend going to acting school, a 10 ass. I am happy to have you as a new but obviosly shared interest friend

Tisch responded by seemingly asking Epstein for information about a different girl:

Thanks Jeffrey Curious to know about [redacted] I will contact [redacted] pro or civilian?

Epstein responded:

do you want to know if she as sweet as she seems? boyfriends? trustworthy, etc. she is earnest. [redacted] is a civilian, but russian, and rarely tells the full truth , but fun,

Epstein then followed up with another email, suggesting that their conversation would be best conducted over the phone:

send me a number to call I dont like records of these conversations,

On April 26, Epstein followed up with Tisch about a rendezvous he'd set up for him:

report just in, you did very well , she wants to go to the play„ ----she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow and wati, i will try to convince her not to return to ukraine , having her crying worked,

Tisch got a kick out of that:

Nice report

Funny comment on crying!!!

On May 1, 2013, Epstein and Tisch engaged in an email conversation that began with Epstein asking if Tisch wanted to join him for a walk with someone named "woody." Tisch wrote back saying that he would not be free until "10ish," and Epstein told him to come to his house then.

Tisch responded:

Can I expect "trouble"?

Epstein wrote back two minutes later:

I can invite the russain [redacted] to meet if

you like.

"Is she fun?" Tisch asked, to which Epstein responded:

do you mean, is she as funny as woody, no;. you

missed a great laughing walk„ she s a character.

how was [redacted]

Tisch then asked if a specific girl would be at Epstein's house that night, to which Epstein replied:

she is free after 1030 she said, you can meet her, you can come over first, talk

about [redacted], whatever you want , email me . I am leaving now home at 930 if uou want to contact her directly [redacted]

"Never heard back from [redacted]" Tisch wrote a few hours later. "Shes still in class probably," Epstein replied.

On June 3, 2013, Tisch wrote to Epstein with a short question: "Is my present in NYC?"

"Yes," replied Epstein.

"Can I get my surprise to take to lunch tomorrow?" asked Tisch.

On June 10, 2013, Tisch and Epstein had another conversation about a girl Epstein wanted to set Tisch up with. At 11:56 p.m., Tisch wrote to Epstein:

Hopefully we will catch up

Is there somebody in NY you want me to meet?

I will be there Thursday

Thanks

Epstein responded by sending Tisch a name, and then wrote, "tahitian speaks mostly french, exotic," after Tisch asked for more information.

"Working girl?" asked Tisch. Epstein responded in his signature style: "Nwver."

After The Athletic first reported on these emails, Tisch sent the outlet a statement attempting to downplay his relationship with Epstein:

We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.

For now, that is all the explanation Tisch is willing to provide about how his "shared interest" with Jeffrey Epstein led to him meeting Ukrainian, Tahitian, and Russian girls, one of whom was apparently "a little freaked by the age difference" and needed to be convinced not to return to Ukraine, and another who may not have made it to a rendezvous at Epstein's house because she was "still in class."